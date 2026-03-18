Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 365,337 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26,473.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 14.0% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $171,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $443.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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