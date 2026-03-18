Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,000. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

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JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

JMEE stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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