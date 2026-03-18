Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $154.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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