Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,262.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $615,781,000 after purchasing an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,057.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,803,000 after purchasing an additional 369,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.21.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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