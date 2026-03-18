Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,071 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $189.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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