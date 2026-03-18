Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,884 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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