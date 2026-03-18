Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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