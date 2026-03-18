Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65,241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2,438.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,241 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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