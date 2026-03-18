Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 297,566 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,848.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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