Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

TARS stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $495,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,792,837.41. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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