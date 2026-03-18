Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Announces Earnings Results

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.38 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 83.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £654.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.53. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 83.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 108.80.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

About Target Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.