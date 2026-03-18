Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Announces Earnings Results

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.38 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 83.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £654.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.53. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 83.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 108.80.
About Target Healthcare REIT
Further Reading
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