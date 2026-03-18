Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 2,124,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,021,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Glj Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

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Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $703,828.76. Following the sale, the director owned 608,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,473.96. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $3,268,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,578,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,498,955.25. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 399,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 47.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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