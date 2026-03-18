Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $8.75 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

SUNS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

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Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SUNS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.29% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 585,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,401.40. The trade was a 20.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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