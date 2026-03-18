Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (BATS:GJUL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,178 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.54. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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