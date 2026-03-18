Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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