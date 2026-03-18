Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 61,448 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $3,467,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 91.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 878,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Scott C. Lem acquired 5,186 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $100,037.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,241.27. This represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $239,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,765. This trade represents a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 42.56% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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