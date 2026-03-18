Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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