Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $21 Million Stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 212.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 673.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOXX stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.