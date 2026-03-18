Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.71% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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