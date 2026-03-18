Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 34,917 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 6,490.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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