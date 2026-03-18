Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:GJUN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 45.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2%

GJUN opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $297.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUN was launched on Jun 16, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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