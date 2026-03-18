Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.17. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2,326 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

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Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

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