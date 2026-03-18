Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires 17,693 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,496,000 after buying an additional 1,016,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,023,000 after buying an additional 805,042 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,606,000 after acquiring an additional 677,443 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,052,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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