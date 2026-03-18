StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Annabelle Bexiga Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Annabelle Bexiga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $106,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,541.86. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.42. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

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StoneX Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2,109.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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