Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,289.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UCON opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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