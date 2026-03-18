Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Levin Sells 605 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Levin sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $22,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,921.60. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

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Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the period.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Key Headlines Impacting Stoke Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — Needham raised its price target from $35 to $40 and maintains a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target from $36 to $38 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence and potential upside. Analyst Price Target Raises

Analysts raised targets and ratings — Needham raised its price target from $35 to $40 and maintains a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target from $36 to $38 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence and potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company granted inducement stock options (58,650 options to six new hires effective March 16, 2026) — this helps recruit talent but adds potential future dilution. Inducement Grants Release

Company granted inducement stock options (58,650 options to six new hires effective March 16, 2026) — this helps recruit talent but adds potential future dilution. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations — EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.32M expected. The revenue shortfall and wider EPS miss are the clearest drivers of downward pressure on the share price. Quarterly Earnings Report

Quarterly results missed expectations — EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.32M expected. The revenue shortfall and wider EPS miss are the clearest drivers of downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Director Arthur A. Levin sold 605 shares at an average $36.80, reducing his holdings by ~12.5%. The sale is relatively small in dollar terms but may be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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