Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 21983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25.

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Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.84 million for the quarter.

About Stingray Digitl

Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. We also provide product design and development collaboration as a value-added service for our customers. Our customers are brand owners of personal care electrical appliances who market and sell their personal care electrical appliances products to end consumers.

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