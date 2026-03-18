Stance Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.9% of Stance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.96.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ADSK opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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