Stance Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Stance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 613.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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