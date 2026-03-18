Stance Capital LLC Acquires 59,688 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,688 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.6% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of DAL opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,087.50. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.