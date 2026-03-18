Spotify Technology $SPOT Stake Raised by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 583.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $524.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.42. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

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Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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