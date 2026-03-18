SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.1% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $68,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 516,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,892,000. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 695.9% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

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