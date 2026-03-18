SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,165 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 12th total of 50,692 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUNW opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a technology company specializing in voice-enabled artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence platforms. The company develops core speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound recognition software that enables seamless voice interaction across a variety of devices. Through its proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ and DeepMeaning™ technologies, SoundHound AI aims to deliver fast and accurate voice interfaces that can comprehend complex queries in real time.

At the heart of the company’s offerings is the Houndify® voice AI platform, which provides developers and enterprises with tools to build custom voice assistants and conversational experiences.

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