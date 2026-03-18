Sotera Health Company $SHC Position Raised by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 146.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Sotera Health makes up about 1.4% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 0.65% of Sotera Health worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,735,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,468,046.27. The trade was a 43.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sotera Health to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.84. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.68 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.