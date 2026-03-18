SOON (SOON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $64.13 Million

SOON (SOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, SOON has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One SOON token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOON has a market cap of $64.13 million and $3.40 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Token Profile

SOON’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 993,945,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,874,117 tokens. The official message board for SOON is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 993,945,745.62222971 with 436,868,081.78 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.14621884 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $3,451,199.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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