Sony (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONY. Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Sony alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:SONY opened at $20.92 on Monday. Sony has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,878,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,886,000 after buying an additional 16,280,542 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,631,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sony by 7,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $47,989,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.