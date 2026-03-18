Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 214,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -20.08.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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