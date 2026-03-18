Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Ajit Mohan Sells 27,743 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $127,340.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,130,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,069.06. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajit Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Ajit Mohan sold 119,339 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $560,893.30.

On Friday, January 16th, Ajit Mohan sold 20,848 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $158,861.76.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,697,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 874.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033,644 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $29,071,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,223 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,150,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,578 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

About Snap

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Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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