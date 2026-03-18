Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $12.62. Smith Douglas Homes shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 22,187 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

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Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $669.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Smith Douglas Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $260.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $249,081.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,592.68. This trade represents a 50.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,607.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 1,433,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 581,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,279,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Further Reading

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