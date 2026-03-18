Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $571.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $578.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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