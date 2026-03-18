Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Affirm Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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