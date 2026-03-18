Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $76.46 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 2.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $76,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in GE Aerospace by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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