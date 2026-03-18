Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

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Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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