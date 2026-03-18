Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 4,213 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Autodesk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.01 and a one year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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