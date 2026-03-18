Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,004 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,977 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.50 to $76.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

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