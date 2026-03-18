Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in February

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 106,612 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 92,344 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LWSCF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.7%

About Sienna Senior Living

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) is a Canadian seniors’ housing and care provider headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retirement residences and long-term care homes, offering a range of accommodation and care levels tailored to seniors’ needs. Services at its communities include independent and assisted living, memory care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or related conditions, and specialized nursing and rehabilitation programs.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar communities, Sienna Senior Living extends care into the home through its Carefor Health & Community Services division.

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