Shuffle (SHFL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.63 Million

Shuffle (SHFL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Shuffle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shuffle has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Shuffle has a total market cap of $100.63 million and approximately $487.01 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Profile

Shuffle’s launch date was March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,032,267 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com.

Shuffle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 398,972,107.09033215 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.25241248 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $476,325.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shuffle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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