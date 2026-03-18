Short Interest in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Decreases By 17.5%

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,118 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 32,886 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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