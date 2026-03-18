Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declines By 17.9%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 132,011 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 160,837 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,587,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,694,688.16. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,119 shares of company stock worth $227,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3,769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCB

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.55. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.37. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

About PCB Bancorp

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PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company’s strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

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