Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 17.4%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,423 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 7,777 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NMTLF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Pacific North West Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45.
About Pacific North West Capital
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