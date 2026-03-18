Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 17.4%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,423 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 7,777 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NMTLF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Pacific North West Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45.

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About Pacific North West Capital

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New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

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